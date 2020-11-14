Cesc Fabregas gives his assessment of the work Mikel Arteta is doing as Arsenal manager

Cesc Fabregas has given his take on the job Mikel Arteta is doing as Arsenal manager, during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Fabregas only ever worked under one manager during his time at Arsenal – Arsene Wenger – one of the most successful figures ever to hold the reins at the North London club, or any club, for that matter.

Wenger was afforded a near-unlimited amount of time to get it right at Arsenal, something that Unai Emery wasn’t, which begs the question as to whether Mikel Arteta, currently in charge at the Emirates, will.

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under Arteta, with the FA Cup and Community Shield wins testament to that, but have also lost three of their last four Premier League games.

Despite their recent struggles, Fabregas is quoted by the Daily Mail revealing that everything he hears out of the Arsenal dressing room in regards to Arteta’s work is ‘positive’:

“They have a new project, I believe what Mikel [Arteta] is doing is nice. The players are fascinated by how he came in and changed the training ground, the methodology, how he prepares for games…”

“He makes it easier for his teams to understand how to attack, how to defend – I like his ideas, all I’m hearing is positive.”

It is far too early to judge Arteta at Arsenal, who are in need of serious rebuild, so perhaps it would be wise to, like Fabregas, focus on the positives rather than the cracks that are beginning to show.