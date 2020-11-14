Arsenal product could have made it at Barcelona or Real Madrid former Gunners teammate claims

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed his belief that Jack Wilshere could have made it at Real Madrid or Barcelona, during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Fabregas, who himself has been one of the greatest midfield players of his generation, played alongside Wilshere during their time together with the Gunners. At the time, the Englishman was considered to be one of the biggest prospects in world football, something he proved with THAT performance against Barcelona.

With Wilshere, still a teenager at the time, making a mockery of the Catalan giants, Fabregas believed that he could one day possess the quality to play for either Barca or their La Liga rivals Real Madrid. Cesc, who had two stints at the Nou Camp himself, is quoted by the Daily Mail saying:

“Jack was such a good talent, one of the most talented players I’ve ever played with.”

“He was just 16 when he first came to train with us and I was like “wow this guy is good, strong, sharp.” It’s a big shame what has happened to him, I feel sorry because he could have been a proper English legend of the game.”

“We always talk about how British players would adapt to teams in Europe – I always believed that Jack was one of the few Brits who could have made it big time at Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

It is a great shame that injuries stunted Wilshere’s progression. He could have been one of England’s finest if he stayed fit. Now he finds himself without a club and with little prospect of finding one within the Premier League.