Tottenham Hotspur and England captain, Harry Kane, has been left living in fear after being targeted by thieves in Chingford.

The Sun report that Kane’s £100,000 Range Rover was stolen in broad daylight outside of his home in an upmarket residential area.

According to the report, a car was captured on CCTV driving past the vehicle on a number of occasions, leading Kane to believe it was a gang that has been targeting footballers, including his Spurs team-mate, Dele Alli.

“Harry feels he has been targeted by a gang who focus on footballers,” a source close to the player is reported as saying.

“The way the robbery played out didn’t feel like a coincidence.”

The suggestion is that the car was stolen thanks to the use of a sophisticated electronic device.

It’s a sad fact of life these days that those earning big money and who are mainly in the public eye are always going to be targeted.

Expensive cars, watches and the like will all have a resale value on the black market, and unless the local police are willing to clamp down hard on the perpetrators, these types of incidents are likely to continue.