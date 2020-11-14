Images: Chelsea share training snaps as legend’s sensational comeback continues during break

Chelsea have shared some snaps of legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech during training, via their official Twitter channel.

Frank Lampard shocked the country last month by naming Cech in his 25 man Premier League squad (as reported by the Guardian), despite the Czech having retired from professional football at the tail end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Cech clearly feels he still has plenty to offer if he volunteered to be included in the squad, and with him training through the international break, it’s no surprise that he’s up to speed.

Chelsea’s official Twitter account shared the below snaps of Cech at Cobham keeping busy while the majority of the squad were away with their respective national teams.

Big Pete keeping fit in this international break! ? @PetrCech pic.twitter.com/PoV1cguLTI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 14, 2020

While you have to completely respect Cech’s decision to wear the iconic helmet after the skull facture he suffered against Reading, it is interesting that he insists on continuing to wear it while doing standard goalkeeping drills at Cobham, without much prospect of actually making an appearance for Chelsea this term.

But – safety first!