Juventus will be offered the permanent transfer of loanee + €35m to sell star this summer

Paulo Dybala has demonstrated that he’s an elite level striker for years now, but he’s always been side-lined by somebody at Juventus and for Argentina.

He’s probably reached that point where he needs to be the undisputed star somewhere, and a move to Atletico Madrid could be perfect for him.

Atleti have a long tradition of having a world class striker to lead the line so Dybala would play that role perfectly, and Mundo Deportivo have indicated that the Spanish side will make a proper run at signing him this summer.

The key to the deal could be Alvaro Morata who’s currently on loan at Juve, so Atleti would allow him to stay on a permanent basis as part of the Dybala deal.

Morata is valued at around €45m so Atleti would also offer an extra €35m on top of the striker, while the suggestions are that Juve would be open to this offer.

If Diego Simeone could pull this off then a combination between Dybala and Joao Felix would be exciting to watch, while Luis Suarez could also play a part as an impact player too.

The arrival of Andrea Pirlo as manager hasn’t signalled a change to Dybala’s status in the Juve team and he’s actually playing less than expected, so this could suit all parties.