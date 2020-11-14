Robbery, assault, kidnapping, attempted murder and possession of a firearm… all offences that Olympiakos defender, Ruben Semedo, was charged with whilst playing for Villarreal in Spain.

Sky Sports reported the charges, whilst Levante El Mercantil Valenciano, cited by Football Espana also detailed his five-month stint in prison, his five-year suspended sentence and his eight-year ban from Spain as a result.

To that end, Semedo doesn’t really sound like the sort of character that Jurgen Klopp would hope to integrate into his Liverpool side.

However, desperate times call for desperate measures it seems.

According to Portuguese TV network Sic Noticias, cited by the Daily Express, Klopp is running the rule over the player and deciding whether to buy him in the January transfer window as cover for the injured Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

It’s believed that Semedo will be available for around the £18m mark, and the Reds may even offer him as long as a five-year deal if reports prove to be correct.