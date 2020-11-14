Menu

Portugal v France rocked as star man is ruled out of tonight’s fixture through injury

Kylian Mbappe will be ruled out of France’s contest with Portugal this evening through injury, according to B24.

The two international heavyweights meet in the Nations League this evening, with France on the back of a shock defeat to Finland last time out.

Things have just got even worse for Les Bleus and manager Didier Deschamps, too, as it now appears as though star man Mbappe will be unavailable for selection.

France are the reigning world champions, so they would no doubt fancy themselves even without Mbappe available.

However, the PSG forward is one of the best on the planet, and his influence in Russia was a primary reason behind France’s World Cup success.

It’s an undeniable loss for his country, having him ruled out. Let’s just hope that the injury is nothing too serious and we won’t be set for any sort of length of time on the treatment table.

