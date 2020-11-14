Man United eye highly-rated Borussia Dortmund centre-back

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou with the young French defender’s contract set to expire in 2022.

Zagadou, 21, looks set to be another ‘Borussia Dortmund special‘ after joining the club in 2017 on a free transfer from Paris-Saint Germain’s academy, as per Transfermarkt.

Although currently sidelined with a nasty knee injury, the young defender has already featured in 60 senior first-team matches for the Black and Yellows, including 11 times in the Champions League.

According to a recent report from Calcio Mercato the talented defender has emerged as a transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United.

United are rumoured to still be in the hunt for a new left-footed centre-back after failing to land one during the summer and Zagadou could prove to be their man.

The six foot three inch tall Frenchman not only has great technical ability, he has an abundance of pace and is extremely commanding in the air.

United’s mounting interest is Zagadou is thought to be driven from the fact his contract expires as early as 2022 and could be available for a cut-price.

However, given United and Borussia Dortmund’s working relationship in the past and how a deal for Jadon Sancho failed to be agreed, the Reds know it’ll not be easy to try and under-cut the Bundesliga side.