It’s always good news when a sell on clause brings some extra income into the club, but it will likely be welcomed now more than ever.

Former Man United youngster Adnan Januzaj followed a familiar pattern at the club when he looked like an incredible prospect when he first broke into the team, but he struggled for consistency and eventually fell out of favour.

A move to Spain with Real Sociedad has allowed him to establish himself and develop into a more rounded player, so a Premier League return always appeared to be on the cards at some point.

Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Southampton are lining up a €25m offer in January, and reports from earlier this year suggest United should be in line for a windfall here.

He was linked with a move to Roma back in January, and it was confirmed that United have a sell on clause of 30% so that would amount to €7.5m:

Talks between AS Roma and Real Sociedad over Adnan Januzaj going on. Real Sociedad want at least €18m (loan with obligatory option to buy). 30 percent of a fee will go to Manchester United (@hlnsport). #mufc https://t.co/EVWPpvjVGO — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) January 25, 2020

It’s a surprise that he hasn’t been linked with an Old Trafford return because almost every forward capable of playing on the right has appeared as a “target” at some point lately, but it probably wouldn’t be the right career choice for him.

It’s easy to see Januzaj playing a key role in the Southampton team and his creativity and skill would be a good fit, so hopefully he does return so we can see how much he’s grown as a player during his time in Spain.