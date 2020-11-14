Menu

Man United should be in line to receive around €7.5m as former starlet linked with Premier League return

It’s always good news when a sell on clause brings some extra income into the club, but it will likely be welcomed now more than ever.

Former Man United youngster Adnan Januzaj followed a familiar pattern at the club when he looked like an incredible prospect when he first broke into the team, but he struggled for consistency and eventually fell out of favour.

A move to Spain with Real Sociedad has allowed him to establish himself and develop into a more rounded player, so a Premier League return always appeared to be on the cards at some point.

Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Southampton are lining up a €25m offer in January, and reports from earlier this year suggest United should be in line for a windfall here.

He was linked with a move to Roma back in January, and it was confirmed that United have a sell on clause of 30% so that would amount to €7.5m:

It’s a surprise that he hasn’t been linked with an Old Trafford return because almost every forward capable of playing on the right has appeared as a “target” at some point lately, but it probably wouldn’t be the right career choice for him.

It’s easy to see Januzaj playing a key role in the Southampton team and his creativity and skill would be a good fit, so hopefully he does return so we can see how much he’s grown as a player during his time in Spain.

