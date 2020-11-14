There’s something magical about having an exciting attacking threat from the full back areas because it just gives you something unexpected to enjoy in game.

It can also be the difference in a tight game if you have someone with the pace to get up and overload the opposing defence, so Tariq Lamptey has been a joy to watch for Brighton this season.

He’s just relentless with his attacking intent but he also has the desire and bravery to defend properly, so it’s understandable that there’s some interest from the biggest clubs in Europe.

Mundo Deportivo have recently looked at his situation, and it’s suggested that Wayne Rooney has urged Man United to make the move to sign him.

That would be a fascinating one because he’s probably the polar opposite of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in terms of style, so it would signal a total change of direction or at least ensure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some different options.

United aren’t alone in being linked to Lamptey as it’s suggested that Atletico Madrid are showing an interest.

Again this would be an interesting one to watch because he doesn’t exactly fit the mould of a solid defender that Diego Simeone tends to look for, but it’s possible that he sees his work rate and desire and thinks he would be a great fit for Atleti.

The only weakness he’s shown is his lack of height which obviously isn’t his fault, but it could be a worry at the top level where clubs will find a way to isolate him at the back post against a target man who will dominate in the air.

He shouldn’t be in any hurry to leave Brighton because he’s playing regular in a system that suits his abilities, while there’s even talk of an England call up so he’s clearly on the right career path.

The interest is inevitable when someone plays so well, so it will be interesting to see how he develops and where he eventually ends up if he does leave.