According to ESPN, Manchester United are amongst the clubs that are interested in Braga centre-back David Carmo, with the talent becoming an important figure over the last year for the Archbishops.

ESPN report that United are amongst a number of clubs in England that are keen on the 21-year-old. Serie A sides Roma and Fiorentina also expressing interest in the ace over the summer.

It’s added that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has his heart set on the Red Devils adding a left-sided central defender to their ranks, which makes the interest in left-footed Carmo unsurprising.

Carmo made his first-team debut last January and hasn’t looked back since, the ace started 18 of his 20 appearances last term and has built on that in the new campaign.

The 6ft5 youngster is now a key player, with eight appearances under his belt so far, helping Braga sit second in the Portuguese top-flight and also notch two Europa League wins to date.

Carmo’s by no means the finished article just yet though, he did start in Braga’s 4-0 defeat to quality Premier League side Leicester and also a 3-1 loss to Porto.

Of course the 21-year-old shouldn’t face too much criticism for his role in those losses, as the aforementioned sides are respectfully much more stronger than Braga.

ESPN do reiterate that United are not likely to recruit a new centre-back until at least one of outcasts Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo leaves the club.

Carmo has represented Portugal at Under-20s level, with the talent previously part of the Under-19s team that won the European Championships back in 2018.