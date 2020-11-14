The next two to three months are crucial for the immediate aspirations of FC Barcelona.

By the end of January next year, the identity of the new club president and board will be known, and depending who it may be will dictate whether Leo Messi will stay at the club or not.

Given that the Argentinian’s contract runs out next summer, he is free to talk to other interested parties from January 1, and to that end, Mundo Deportivo cited by Football Espana note that Manchester City are putting together a multi-faceted proposal for his consideration.

According to the reports, any deal would see Messi move to the Etihad Stadium, and a reunion with Pep Guardiola, for an unspecified amount of seasons, before ending his career with New York City, owned by the City Group.

Importantly, it’s believed that the player will wait for the results of the elections first to understand what the new board’s proposals are, and how he fits into them.

The outcome will hinge on whether he stays or goes, and that’s a far cry from just a couple of months ago when he was adamant that he wanted to leave.