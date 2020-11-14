Menu

Photo: James Milner gets a door named after him at Liverpool’s new Kirkby training ground

Liverpool FC
Posted by

After the current international break, Liverpool will move into their state of the art new training facility in Kirkby.

Melwood, so often synonymous with the Reds, has closed its doors for the last time, and the new generation of players will all be honing their skills at the new facility.

During the building process, it’s believed that midfielder, James Milner, jokingly asked to have a door named after him.

As the picture below shows, the developers were only to happy to oblige.

More Stories James Milner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.