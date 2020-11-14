Menu

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Arsenal linked RB Salzburg midfielder as transfer battle heats up

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding coveted Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai.

Romano is the man whose input everyone is waiting on when transfer season comes around. The journalist has proven to be highly reputable when it comes to the information he shares.

His latest update comes on RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai, who over two tweets he claims Arsenal ARE interested in signing, but they’re just one of as many as five clubs interested in doing so.

MORE: Concern for Tottenham after Heung-min Son coronavirus scare at South Korea training camp

Despite the acquisition of Thomas Partey suggesting otherwise, Arsenal have been notoriously penny-pinching in recent seasons. It’s unclear if they would have the necessary financial firepower to rival the ‘top clubs’ Romano references.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United eye highly-rated Borussia Dortmund centre-back
Concern for Tottenham after Heung-min Son coronavirus scare at South Korea training camp
Video: Man City and Everton stars combine for Brazil to produce miss of the season contender

It’ll likely come down to both their willingness to open their chequebook and Szoboszlai’s own preference on where he would like to go when his time as an RB Salzburg player eventually comes to an end.

Let’s wait and see – and keep an eye on Romano’s twitter feed!

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai fabrizio romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.