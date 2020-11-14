Fabrizio Romano gives update on Arsenal linked RB Salzburg midfielder as transfer battle heats up

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding coveted Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai.

Romano is the man whose input everyone is waiting on when transfer season comes around. The journalist has proven to be highly reputable when it comes to the information he shares.

His latest update comes on RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai, who over two tweets he claims Arsenal ARE interested in signing, but they’re just one of as many as five clubs interested in doing so.

Matyas Esterhazy, Szoboszlai’s agent, confirmed again that “there’s no agreement with RB Leipzig or with any other club. The only agreement is the current one with RB Salzburg”. There are 4/5 top clubs monitoring his situation – #AFC included as said one month ago ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2020

Despite the acquisition of Thomas Partey suggesting otherwise, Arsenal have been notoriously penny-pinching in recent seasons. It’s unclear if they would have the necessary financial firepower to rival the ‘top clubs’ Romano references.

It’ll likely come down to both their willingness to open their chequebook and Szoboszlai’s own preference on where he would like to go when his time as an RB Salzburg player eventually comes to an end.

Let’s wait and see – and keep an eye on Romano’s twitter feed!