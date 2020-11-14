Sir Alex Ferguson pockets £12,000 after impressive Cheltenham win

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has enjoyed a big win after his horse, Protektorat, cruised to a Cheltenham victory which landed the Scotsman a whopping £12,000.

Ferguson, now retired, is clearly enjoying the sweeter things in life and after being an avid racing horse fan, the former footballing great is combining his passion with his free time and making a fair few quid along the way.

Protektorat was ridden by Harry Skelton during yesterday’s Cheltenham meet with Ferguson’s four-legged asset cruising to a 17-length win in the gruelling SSS Super Alloys Supports Racing Welfare Novices’ Chase.

Not a bad day’s work.

Image courtesy of Press Association