Video: Chelsea star Edouard Mendy shows brilliant reflexes to save bullet header for Senegal

In the final minutes of Senegal’s recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win against Guinea-Bissau, Chelsea star Edouard Mendy made a superb save that will delight the club’s fans.

In the 93rd minute of the tie, a dangerous cross was floated into the box from a free-kick, leaving one of Guinea-Bissau’s players to leap up and aim a bullet header towards goal from just 7 yards out.

Mendy ensured that Senegal would come away with a clean sheet by reacting quickly and acrobatically to tip the ball over the crossbar.

A brilliant save from Édouard Mendy on international duty with Senegal to rescue his clean sheet. What a goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/zHRRTOMvQl — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 11, 2020

Edouard Mendy's save against Guinea-Bissau yesterday, Reaction Save!

Warra Keeper! pic.twitter.com/YkTqgMIHRx — Farrook ? (@CFCFarRook) November 13, 2020

Mendy has enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Chelsea, keeping six clean sheets from just eight appearances to date.

Frank Lampard’s side now look much better defensively, with Mendy starting between the sticks as well as fellow summer signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell establishing themselves as key players.