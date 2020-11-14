Video: Chelsea striker Timo Werner scores his second for Germany against Ukraine

In the 63rd minute of tonight’s Nations League tie against Ukraine, Germany extended their lead to 3-1 thanks to a tidy finish from Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan sparked an opportunity for Joachim Low’s side when he drove forward before slipping the ball into Matthias Ginter.

Ginter, who is playing at right-back tonight, picked out Werner with a lovely first-time cross. The Chelsea man drilled a shot, with his goal-bound effort deflecting off of a defender and into the back of the net.

Here’s how Werner scored his first of the evening. The 24-year-old was subbed off in the 76th minute.

Pictures from Esporte Interativo and L’Equipe.

Chelsea’s players have enjoyed some fruitful display in the international break to date, N’Golo Kante also hit the back of the net tonight, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech turning in superb displays yesterday as well.