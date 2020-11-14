Video: Chelsea’s Timo Werner scores for Germany vs Ukraine after brilliant play from Leon Goretzka and Robin Koch

In the 32nd minute of tonight’s Nations League tie between Germany and Ukraine, Chelsea striker Timo Werner has handed his nation the lead after a lovely team move.

Leeds defender Robin Koch picked up the ball in the final third, the ace – who is playing in the midfield today – took a touch before floating the ball behind Ukraine’s line.

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka looked to have defied gravity as he controlled the ball before playing it across the face of goal, where Timo Werner was on hand to turn the ball into the back of the net.

It was some response from Germany after going behind. Chelsea fans will be pleased to see Timo Werner on the scoresheet once again! ? They lead 2-1 with the second half underway… Follow live updates: https://t.co/7yOBfglE2c pic.twitter.com/vmZ9xPlAR2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 14, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and L’Equipe.

Joachim Low will have absolutely loved this passage of play, Germany carved open Ukraine with a wonderful team move.