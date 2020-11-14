Video: Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech shows ruthless side by giving teammate birthday beating

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech wished Morocco teammate Noussair Mazraoui a happy birthday by repeatedly whacking him on the arm, as the old tradition suggests you should.

Ziyech is the man of the moment at Stamford Bridge, with his wand of a left-foot first dismantling Burnley and then Sheffield United. He looks to be one of Chelsea’s signings of the summer, even if he was, compared to the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, a more modest one.

The 27-year-old netted twice for Morocco against the Central African Republic last night, before heading back to the room and beginning the birthday celebrations for international colleague and former Ajax teammate Noussair Mazraoui.

Just as was the case at school, the Moroccan national team appear to uphold the tradition of punching each other on their birthdays, or at least Ziyech does. The below clip was posted on his Instagram story of him absolutely pummelling Mazraoui’s arm. Poor bloke!