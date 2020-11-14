Menu

Video: ‘He can’t do no more’ – Pundit says Grealish has to be given his chance with England

As with all of the England managers that have gone before him, Gareth Southgate is having difficulty finding a space for every player that arguably deserves a starting spot.

None more so that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Often regarded as a ‘maverick’ midfielder, there’s little doubt that Grealish has added a maturity to his game which has put him right up there in the conversation for a regular international birth.

As Tony Cascarino pointed out on talkSPORT, after two man of the match performances for his country, and a continuing influence at club level, what more does he need to do?

