As with all of the England managers that have gone before him, Gareth Southgate is having difficulty finding a space for every player that arguably deserves a starting spot.
None more so that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.
Often regarded as a ‘maverick’ midfielder, there’s little doubt that Grealish has added a maturity to his game which has put him right up there in the conversation for a regular international birth.
As Tony Cascarino pointed out on talkSPORT, after two man of the match performances for his country, and a continuing influence at club level, what more does he need to do?
? “He can’t do no more. 2 games, 2 MOTM’s…”
????“Easily England’s best player, what more can Jack do?”
? “Can he find a position for Grealish?”@TonyCascarino62 calls for Southgate to find a place in his team for Grealish ??????? pic.twitter.com/pyzAukXQnP
