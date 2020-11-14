Video: Man City and Everton stars combine for Brazil to produce miss of the season contender

Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison – hang your heads in shame. The Premier League pair were involved in an impossible miss during Brazil’s win last night.

Both Jesus and Richarlison are well known on these shores for their exploits with Manchester City and Everton respectively. With both players, we tend to associate with them the act of finding the back of the net.

However, neither were able to successfully do so during Brazil’s 1-0 win over Venezuela last night – and it wasn’t because they weren’t presented with a good enough opportunity.

Have a look at this clip, with both Jesus and Richarlison making an absolute mess of it.

Jesus might ask to be given the benefit of the doubt and that pass across goal be considered intentional, but we all know that his mind doesn’t work that way, he’s just fluffed his lines.

As for Richarlison, well, that is awful. He must have lost his bearings, that or his ability to play football, because even I would’ve scored from there…