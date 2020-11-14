Menu

Video: Lee Bowyer electrifies the Soccer Saturday viewers with the most unenthusiastic punditry of all time

It’s always been a mystery that watching a few pundits read out the incoming score-lines could be must-see TV, but the show absolutely lives and dies with the pundits in the studio.

There’s a natural drop-off during the international break when Jeff Stelling has some time off, but it’s been particularly tough going this afternoon.

You often get the feeling that some of the managers don’t really want to be there, but credit to Lee Bowyer for not even trying to make things exciting today:

Bowyer’s description has all the enthusiasm and excitement of a hostage video, so it might be worth keeping an eye on his next appearance to see if he’s trying to give any secret signals to suggest he’s under duress.

