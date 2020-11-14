Video: Liverpool ace Curtis Jones produces lovely back-heel touch to control ball in England Under-21s training

In a training session before the England Under-21s’ first game of the international break, Curtis Jones showcased his flair with a lovely bit of control.

With the Under-21s fiercely engaging in a small-sided game, Burnley ace Dwight McNeil pinged the ball towards Jones with a cross-field pass.

Liverpool’s 19-year-old starlet controlled the ball with a lovely back-heel touch before playing the ball forward.

Jones looked sharp just moments later when he showed his ability to protect the ball with some tidy close control to evade former teammate Rhian Brewster.

Jones opened the scoring for Aidy Boothroyd’s side in last night’s European Championships qualifier against Andorra with a tidy volley after a pinpoint Callum Hudson-Odoi cross.

The versatile midfielder’s lovely bit of play can be seen from 4.20:

Jones has started five of his eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, with the talent clearly kicking on after 12 first-team outings last term.