Video: Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino reminds us of his goal-scoring prowess with winner for Brazil

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game for Brazil last night in a 1-0 win over Venezuela.

Firmino can’t buy a goal for love nor money for his club side, hence why summer signing Diogo Jota is pushing him for his starting spot, but he’s proving himself capable of delivering for his country.

The 29-year-old scored twice during a 5-0 thumping of Bolivia over the previous international break. He followed it up with a striker against Venezuela overnight.

The ball fell kindly to Firmino just yards out from goal. He would have been seriously disappointed if he’d missed from here, but he did well to adjust his body nonetheless.

In the absence of Neymar, Brazil needed someone to step up to the mark and take responsibility for winning them the game yesterday evening.

Firmino hasn’t often proven himself capable of doing that alone at Liverpool, but looks to be a different beast while playing for Brazil.