(Video) Man United’s Isak Hansen-Aaroen nets classy solo effort for under-18s

Manchester United FC
Manchester United youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen has opened his United account in fine fashion after scoring a superb solo effort during the the Reds’ under-18s 4-1 win against Middlesborough yesterday.

Hansen-Aaroen, 16, joined United in the summer from Norwegian side Tromso for an undisclosed fee, as per Transfermarkt.

The highly-rated teenager got off the mark during his side’s 4-1 thrashing over Boro’s under-18s.

Hansen-Aaroen was seen picking the ball up in his opponent’s half before going on a marauding run. The youngster comfortably beat his opposition full-back before cutting inside and eventually blasting the ball beyond Boro’s keeper.

It will be quite some time before the United can expect to see Hansen-Aaroen in action for the club’s senior first-team, but watching him develop is definitely an exciting prospect.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

