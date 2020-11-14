(Video) Nicklas Bendtner admits top players smoke and recalls two legends sparking up in the toilets

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has shockingly revealed that players from every top club he has played at have smoked.

In a recent interview with Radio 5 Live, the ex-Gunners man has admitted that top-level footballers smoking is not uncommon.

The Danish forward went onto recall a story from his time at Juventus and how he couldn’t locate his team-mates one day only to discover ’10 or 12 of them’ huddled in the toilets chatting and smoking together.

Bendtner claims that among those involved in the smoking were Juventus legends Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Buffon.