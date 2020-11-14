Video: Paul Pogba’s brilliant slide tackle on Man United teammate Bruno Fernandes during France vs Portugal

In the 32nd minute of France’s Nations League win against Portugal, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba thwarted teammate Bruno Fernandes with a brilliant sliding tackle.
Fernandes charged down to the byline before attempting a cross, the playmaker’s attempts were shut down by a brilliant challenge by Pogba.
The Frenchman came sliding in and stopped the ball from getting into the box with a firm but completely fair challenge on his pal. Fernandes then helped Pogba up.
Pictures from Sky Sports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will absolutely love to see this from Pogba, with the midfielder enduring a difficult start to the season and coming off the back of a lacklustre display in France’s defeat to Finland.