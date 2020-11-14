Menu

Video: Real Madrid loanee Reinier Jesus shows his class with a calm finish for Brazil vs South Korea

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

You always worry when Real Madrid throw a lot of money at a young star, because they don’t have a brilliant history of giving them a lot of chances in the first team.

The signing of Reinier Jesus last January looked like a move to get him tied up so nobody else could have him, and his career has stalled a bit after a loan move to Borussia Dortmund has resulted in limited first team chances.

He is playing for Brazil at U23 level today and he’s just scored to put them 3-1 up with a lovely composed finish in the box, so you can see where the comparisons to Kaka have come from:

Pictures from SBS

He has a similar glide to the former AC Milan and Real Madrid star and his finishing ability in the box is great to see, so hopefully he gets more chances to show his qualities soon.

More Stories Reinier Jesus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.