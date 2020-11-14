Video: Real Madrid loanee Reinier Jesus shows his class with a calm finish for Brazil vs South Korea

You always worry when Real Madrid throw a lot of money at a young star, because they don’t have a brilliant history of giving them a lot of chances in the first team.

The signing of Reinier Jesus last January looked like a move to get him tied up so nobody else could have him, and his career has stalled a bit after a loan move to Borussia Dortmund has resulted in limited first team chances.

He is playing for Brazil at U23 level today and he’s just scored to put them 3-1 up with a lovely composed finish in the box, so you can see where the comparisons to Kaka have come from:

reinier is so waster in dortmund he should be in a team that’ll actually give him minutes pic.twitter.com/mmvxNjcE0d — SB. (@brahimadrids) November 14, 2020

Pictures from SBS

He has a similar glide to the former AC Milan and Real Madrid star and his finishing ability in the box is great to see, so hopefully he gets more chances to show his qualities soon.