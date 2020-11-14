Video: Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo taps in for Brazil U23 after good work from David Neres

We don’t really see a lot of international football at U23 level unless it’s during the Olympics, so it’s interesting to see that Brazil and South Korea are playing a game just now.

The Koreans took the lead and then missed a penalty to go 2-0 up, and that’s now coming back to haunt them after Brazil sparked into life.

It’s Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo who gets on the scoresheet to put Brazil 2-1 up, but the goal is mostly about the nice work from David Neres which leaves the Real man with a tap in at the back post:

Rodrygo desempata para seleção brasileira olímpica após jogada de David Neres. Brasil 2 x 1 Coreia do Sul. pic.twitter.com/WwYG75G8PF — Olheiros (@olheiros) November 14, 2020

Pictures from AO Vivo and Sport TV