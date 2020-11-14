Video: Sergio Ramos’ historic night ends in misery with two penalty misses for Spain vs Switzerland, including failed Panenka attempt from Real Madrid captain

Sergio Ramos made history tonight as he won his 177th cap for Spain against Switzerland, making him the most capped European player of all time, surpassing Gianluigi Buffon.

Ramos’ big night ended in misery though, with the Real Madrid captain missing two penalties in the Nations League tie against the Swiss, which thankfully for his sake ended 1-1 after a late Spain equaliser.

The 34-year-old’s first opportunity to draw level came in the 56th minute after his header was handled by Ricardo Rodriguez.

Ramos went with his usual stutter-step technique, but his attempt was foiled as Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Yann Sommer dove down to bat the ball out for a corner.

Ramos had the chance to make up for his rare miss in the 78th minute though after Nico Elvedi clattered Alvaro Morata – earning the defender his second yellow card and marching orders.

Ramos went with the stutter-step technique that’s served him well for years again, but this time it looked as though he failed to connect with the ball cleanly in a bizarre Panenka attempt, leaving Sommer to collect the ball with ease.

Take a look at the misses below:

First:

Sergio Ramos won't want to see that again! ? After a stuttering run up from the Spain captain, Sommer goes the right way and denies him from the spot!

Second:

RAMOS MISSES AGAIN! ? The Spain skipper got a second opportunity from the penalty spot, but once again he was unable to convert!

Pictures from Sky Sports and RTS Direct.

Ramos was one of the best penalty takers around before tonight, maybe the veteran will need to change up his technique after this evening’s showing.