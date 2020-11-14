Video: These Chelsea fans react as ‘agent’ Ben Chilwell assists target Declan Rice in England training

Some Chelsea fans have been left excited after summer signing Ben Chilwell assisted a beauty of a goal from transfer target Declan Rice in England’s latest training session.

With Gareth Southgate’s men partaking in a 7-a-side game, the ball was rolled out from the keeper to Chilwell on the left-wing.

The full-back beat faced up Kieran Trippier before laying the ball off to Rice, the defensive midfielder showed he’s also talented going forward by curling the ball into the back of the net.

This proved to be the pick of the goals from England’s latest training session, which was shared on YouTube earlier today.

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to the training team-up between the stars:

Declan Rice ? ? Agent Chilwell — SARA (@sarajbz) November 14, 2020

It’s inevitable that we’ll him sign so long as Lampard is in the job — Seppers (@Lowkey_Blues) November 14, 2020

Chelsea boys linkin up — Nick_CFC (@NickCFC2) November 14, 2020

GOAL – RICE

ASSIST- CHILWELL Just a matter of time before this happens in a chelsea shirt https://t.co/uy4Nwq2Rui — Haidarrr?? (@Haiidarr_) November 14, 2020

@AlexGoldberg_ Chilwell pass and Rice goal.I think we are going to see this many times in future lol. — Cfc Rafe?????? (@10_raffay) November 14, 2020

The only player Chelsea wasn’t able to sign last summer ?? — Bbie ?? (@CaffieAbbie) November 14, 2020

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Chelsea are planning to make another approach to sign Declan Rice from West Ham in the January transfer window.

The Blues are confident that they could convince Rice to join at the mid-season point, presuming they are able to agree a fee with the Hammers.

Rice was released by Chelsea’s academy at the age of 14 which explains why some of the fanbase are so keen to bring back the star – who could transform their ability on the defensive side of the ball.