Liverpool may reportedly have been dealt a blow to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international has shone in the Premier League in recent times and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City by the Daily Mirror in recent times.

Traore is now being more strongly linked with Bayern Munich, however, as Don Balon claim he could be ready to accept a potential €80million transfer to the Allianz Arena.

Don Balon continue to claim Traore is being targeted by the likes of Liverpool and City, and it’s easy to see how he could fit in well into Jurgen Klopp’s style of football.

The 24-year-old is a pacey and skilful attacker out wide, and could give the Reds some much-needed depth up front as Klopp has arguably been overly reliant on the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with the goals really drying up for the latter in recent times.

This led to LFC signing Diogo Jota over the summer, but there might still be room for Traore as well as Salah and Mane are not getting any younger.

Bayern could also be a good fit for a top talent like Traore, however, though he’d face plenty of competition at the Bavarian giants due to the likes of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry shining in their attack in recent times.