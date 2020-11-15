Former Arsenal and Spurs star Emmanuel Adebayor names surprise potential transfer destination

Former Arsenal and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor has named his potential next club in an interview discussing his transfer situation.

The Togolese forward is now in the swansong of his career after shining in the Premier League for many years with Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Manchester City, plus a notable spell with Real Madrid.

It could now be, however, that the 36-year-old ends up moving to Asante Kotoko as he’s based in Ghana.

When asked about such a move, Adebayor certainly didn’t rule it out.

“In life when I was young I never thought I will play for Real Madrid in my whole entire life. I never thought I would even be once on the TV in my life but at the end of the day, I have been there,” Adebayor said.

“Playing for Kotoko is a team and I already have one friend there now. I have family, I know the CEO so I will never say never.

“I may decide to retire in Ghana or I may decide to be part of the board.”