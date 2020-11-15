Awful news as Liverpool, Spurs and England legend Ray Clemence passes away

Rarely do you see a player have such longevity that they rack up hundreds of appearances and become a legend at two massive clubs, but that’s the case with Ray Clemence after he spent many successful years with Liverpool and Spurs.

The English FA shared the awful news earlier today that the great goalkeeper had passed away, so we join them in expressing our condolences to his friends and family at an awful time:

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72. All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020

He originally started out at Scunthorpe in the old Division 3, before Bill Shankly took him to Liverpool in a deal that was believed to be worth around £18,000 – An amount which was a much bigger deal at the time.

He made over 750 appearances in his career which included long spells with Liverpool and Spurs, and he won everything that the domestic and European game had to offer.

He also played 61 times for England and he’s widely considered to be up there with the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game, so he’ll be fondly remembered around the country.