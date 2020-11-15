Barcelona consider yet another short term fix after eyeing low cost transfer for 33-year-old defender in January

There was some hope that Ronald Koeman’s arrival at Barcelona would signal the start of a new approach from the club, but it appears that signing veteran players who are past their peak could still be the order of the day.

Barca have moved so far away from their identity in recent years by refusing to promote young players and packing the squad with ageing players with no sell on value, and it’s a key reason for the squad being in such a mess.

They are short at the back just now so a January signing will be needed, but their financial situation is perilous and big-money moves won’t be possible for a while.

Logic dictates they should promote a young player or at least take a chance on a project type signing who could become a key player, but it looks like they are going to move for Roma defender Federico Fazio instead.

The Argentine is 33 years old and he’s never been blessed with pace, so a central pairing of he and Pique will need to sit on the edge of their own box or disaster will beckon.

The report came from Roma News who were quoting Spanish outlet Sport, and it’s suggested that Fazio is on their shortlist as they look to make a low cost signing in January.

It will be hard for the fans to get excited about him because he’s not an elite talent who will improve the team and he won’t be there for long either, but it’s another sign of the disaster that the club has become in recent years.