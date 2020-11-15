Brazil confirm that Alex Telles will undergo second Covid-19 test after positive result for Manchester United defender

The Brazilian Football Confederation (equivalent of FA) have offered an update on the situation involving Manchester United left-back Alex Telles after the star tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement was issued at 1am today, citing that Atletico Mineiro’s Guilherme Arana has been handed his first senior call-up with Telles’ place in the squad hinging on the outcome of a second test.

That test will take place today (Sunday 15), with the CBF confirming that if Telles tests positive again, he will return to Manchester.

Telles came on for the final minute of Brazil’s 1-0 win against Venezuela yesterday morning.

Here’s the statement:

“Arana was called on to form the Brazilian squad after left-back Alex Telles tested positive for Covid-19.” “The player had contracted the virus while still in his club, Manchester United, and is no longer in a transmissive stage. A new examination will be carried out with the entire delegation on Sunday (15).” “If the test result is again positive, Alex Telles will be recalled (by ‘recalled’ they mean to Manchester United and not the national team).”

Telles has made just one appearance for United since signing from Porto on Deadline Day, with the Brazilian turning in a solid debut display in the Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Unfortunately, Telles tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of October, stopping his hopes of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

With starter Luke Shaw sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, United really can’t afford to lose Telles to a period of self-isolation again.

If Telles’ second test also comes back as positive and this were to be the case, academy graduate Brandon Williams would be the only natural left-back option available to Solskjaer.

The CBF reiterate that Telles is no longer in the ‘transmissive’ stage of the virus, with the full-back not experiencing any symptoms it would be a shame to see him suffer as a result of the testing parameters.

This situation is similar to the one that Cristiano Ronaldo faced after testing positive for Covid-19 during the October international break, the Juventus forward’s return was delayed as another positive test ruled him out of the Italian side’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.