Chelsea star explains the way he’s improved this season

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has explained how his game has improved with the rigours of playing Premier League football this season.

The Germany international joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer and has started brightly for the Blues, looking like the exciting talent that saw him become such a big name in his time in the Bundesliga.

Werner says, however, that he’s an even better player now due to becoming more robust from having to deal with the physicality of Premier League defences.

“In England people play a lot of long balls, it’s a bit different style of play than here in the national team,” Werner told a press conference, as quoted by the Metro.

“I’ve become more robust myself because I have to deal with so many robust opponents.

“That also helps me with the national team.”

Chelsea fans will certainly be pleased to hear that his move to Stamford Bridge has in some way contributed to him becoming even more of a well-rounded player.

Werner has eight goals in his first 12 appearances for Chelsea and was a much-needed signing up front after some recent flops came in in that position.

Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and Gonzalo Higuain are among some poor recent signings made up front for CFC, but Werner looks the real deal in that position.