Bid prepared: Euro giants line up £31.4m January transfer offer for Chelsea star

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a £31.4million transfer bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this January.

The Blues will no doubt be concerned by this, with Hudson-Odoi coming through their academy and showing himself to be a fine young talent who could have a big career ahead of him.

Don Balon claim Bayern are set to come back in for him with a bid of around £31.4m this January as they look to strengthen their squad.

Bayern have been linked with Hudson-Odoi by Fabrizio Romano in recent times, and it seems that Chelsea could once again struggle to keep hold of the England international.

Bayern Münich are trying again for Callum Hudson-Odoi, yes. But there’s no agreement with Chelsea at the moment and Lampard wants to keep him. CHO has *not* asked to leave the club. He’d be happy to stay, he loves Chelsea and he’ll respect #CFC decisions about his future. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Bayern would no doubt be a tempting destination for Hudson-Odoi, especially as he’s not quite established himself as a regular under Frank Lampard.

It’s not necessarily that clear, however, that he’d play a great deal more at Bayern, where Hansi Flick has top attacking players like Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane to choose from in the wide forward roles.