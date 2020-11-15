Menu

Bid prepared: Euro giants line up £31.4m January transfer offer for Chelsea star

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a £31.4million transfer bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this January.

The Blues will no doubt be concerned by this, with Hudson-Odoi coming through their academy and showing himself to be a fine young talent who could have a big career ahead of him.

Don Balon claim Bayern are set to come back in for him with a bid of around £31.4m this January as they look to strengthen their squad.

Bayern have been linked with Hudson-Odoi by Fabrizio Romano in recent times, and it seems that Chelsea could once again struggle to keep hold of the England international.

Bayern would no doubt be a tempting destination for Hudson-Odoi, especially as he’s not quite established himself as a regular under Frank Lampard.

It’s not necessarily that clear, however, that he’d play a great deal more at Bayern, where Hansi Flick has top attacking players like Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane to choose from in the wide forward roles.

