England manager Gareth Southgate kept coronavirus battle secret from players

England manager Gareth Southgate is reported to have contracted COVID-19 last month in a secret battle with the illness.
The 50-year-old didn’t tell anyone about his battle with coronavirus, with even England players supposedly none the wiser about him picking up the bug last month, according to the Sun.
Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to have affected Southgate in a big way, with the Sun reporting that the Three Lions boss is in good shape for a man his age.
Despite the seriousness of the pandemic, it is perhaps not too surprising that Southgate didn’t get a serious case of COVID-19, which tends to mainly target the elderly and those with other underlying health conditions.
No one can be considered entirely immune from it, however, so it’s always a relief to hear when our footballing heroes get through it without any complications.
Southgate is the latest in a growing list of names in the footballing world who’ve recently had coronavirus, but many others have come to light quicker than this as Southgate chose to keep it private.