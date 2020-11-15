Menu

FIFA agree to pay Liverpool whopping £2m compensation package after Joe Gomez’s England injury

Liverpool FC
Posted by

FIFA have agreed to pay Liverpool £2m in compensation due to the recent knee injury Joe Gomez sustained whilst on international duty with England.

READ MORE: “Slows everything down” – Paul Pogba torn to shreds over poor Manchester United form

Gomez, 23, who reported for England duty earlier this week injured his knee whilst in training which will result in the defender missing the most part of this season, as per BBC Sport.

The Englishman’s injury was confirmed in a press conference by manager Gareth Southgate but will cause major worry for Jurgen Klopp who has already seen his his number-one centre-back Virgil Van Dijk sidelined earlier this season.

However, according to the Daily Mail, FIFA have agreed to pay Liverpool £2m in order to cover Gomez’s eye-watering £80,000-per week wages.

The report does go onto claim that all England players are covered under FIFA’s club protection programme which is an insurance package that means domestic clubs are able to issue claims.

The scheme which was designed to give clubs added financial protection covers all active players for injuries sustained during matches or training sessions.

More Stories / Latest News
“Slows everything down” – Paul Pogba torn to shreds over poor Manchester United form
(Video) Anthony Martial accidentally injures Rui Patricio in eye-watering clash
Liverpool ready to pay staggering £89.6m for transfer of wonderkid adored by Klopp

According to the Daily Mail, FIFA have confirmed they have worked out Liverpool’s entitlement based on a pro-rota basis and will continue to cover Gomez’s weekly wages until he is able to rejoin first-team training.

 

More Stories Joe Gomez Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.