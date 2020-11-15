Liverpool strongly linked with transfer of impressive 23-year-old to fix problem position

Liverpool are being strongly linked with a potential transfer deal for Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The talented 23-year-old has shone in Serie A and looks ready for a big move in the near future, with recent reports claiming both Liverpool and Everton are strong contenders for his signature.

Bremer could be a hugely important addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side this January following the Reds’ injury crisis in defence so far this season.

Virgil van Dijk looks set to miss the rest of the campaign, while Joe Gomez has also just picked up an injury, while Joel Matip has a patchy record in that respect, and even midfielder Fabinho, filling in at centre-back, recently picked up a knock as well.

This leaves Liverpool with few options at the back as Klopp has relied on youngsters like Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips to step up for the first-team.

In the long run, someone like Bremer could be a more reliable option for LFC, so fans will hope this one can happen this winter.

Liverpool ran away with the Premier League title last season but will face a very tricky battle retaining their crown this term if they cannot bring in cover for their injured centre-backs.

Bremer looks like he could be a realistic target, so Liverpool should do all they can to beat rivals Everton to this deal when the transfer window re-opens in January.