‘I’m having nightmares’ – These Chelsea fans react after Ben Chilwell suffers injury during England vs Belgium

Chelsea FC
Some Chelsea fans have been left annoyed with star defender Ben Chilwell being forced off with an injury in the first-half of England’s UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium.

Chilwell went down in the 34th minute, with the left-back receiving treatment before he ultimately pulled up and was replaced by Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka in the 38th minute.

The cameras never actually showed what caused the blow, but with Chilwell able to walk off after trying to continue for a couple of minutes, hopefully it’s not too bad and this was a precaution.

Here’s how some Chelsea fans have reacted to the worrying blow:

This could be a devastating blow for Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, with the Blues’ defence finally starting to tick after four clean sheets in their last five games.

Chilwell has been a massive part of that transformation, alongside fellow summer signings in veteran centre-back Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy beginning to showcasing their solid presence.

If Chilwell was to be ruled out of the Premier League tie against Newcastle in six days time, which is the first top-flight game back on Saturday with a 12.30pm kick-off time, the Blues do have some options.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta could deputise at left-back, or Lampard could call on Emerson Palmieri or Marcos Alonso – the former has seen little action this calendar whilst the latter has been cast aside.

