It’s becoming a tradition now that Paul Pogba will happily speak his mind when he’s on international duty with France, and this break was no different.

Usually he just talks about his love for Real Madrid, so it’s refreshing to see a slight change of topic as he just drops the most unsubtle hint about how much he doesn’t like being at Man United:

Paul Pogba to RTL: "This is a period I've never experienced in my career. The French national team is a breath of fresh air… we are very happy to come here. It's not the same as with the club. We all group together, it is magical". [@GFFN] ??? #MUFC #France #Pogba — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2020

It’s not clear if it’s just him that’s unhappy at Old Trafford or if there’s just a general toxicity within the group, but it’s another hint that he would happily move on if given the chance.

It can’t come as a major surprise to anybody because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has never found a way to utilise Pogba’s talents properly, so he’s often hung out to dry when he does start.

He’s either forced out of position or into a defensive role to cover for Bruno Fernandes and other players who will play higher up the pitch, so it still looks like it would be best for everyone if he is allowed to go.

Sometimes a phenomenal player just isn’t suited to a certain club or league and there’s not much that can be done about it, but it’s a shame to see him struggling like he does at United.