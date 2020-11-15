Jamie Carragher deletes controversial tweet in response to Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher has deleted a tweet that looked to be in poor taste in a conversation with fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

See the exchange below as Neville hit out at the Mirror for singling out Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood for criticism by comparing him to Ravel Morrison…

@Carra23 so you like the media having a Witch hunt against Black players then pic.twitter.com/Rlt1O1LHdo — Around and around (@TheMightyOz77) November 15, 2020

There’s certainly a bit of a theme of the tabloids going after black players like this, and it’s problematic in a time when charities such as Kick It Out have reported a big rise in racist incidents in football over the last few years.

Carragher has since deleted a tweet mocking Neville, perhaps realising it was a tone-deaf response to a serious issue.