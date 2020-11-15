Juventus look to Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent to help them sign Premier League ace as talks held over potential signing

It feels like we’ve reached a point where any signing involving a Portuguese player has to involve Jorge Mendes as the agent, but it appears that Pedro Neto could be the latest to benefit from his services.

The Wolves winger has impressed this season with a goal and a couple of assists, but you can also see that he has the pace and quality to develop into a very good player.

Football Italia have indicated that Juventus are now looking to bring him in, so they’ve enlisted the services of Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to help broker the deal.

They quote Tuttosport in suggesting that talks have already taken place, while the young winger is no stranger to a transfer despite his young age.

He’s already played for Braga, Lazio and Wolves despite being 20 years old, while moving to Juventus would further Andrea Pirlo’s project as he looks to bring the average age of the team down and moves towards a model of developing younger players.

He can play anywhere across that attacking midfield area and it would also help his chances of playing more for Portugal if he could develop a strong relationship with Ronaldo.

It would be a big decision for him to make because it’s easy to disappear at a giant club if you move too early, but it might be too tough for him to turn down.