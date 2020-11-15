Juventus tipped to beat Barcelona to world class free agent signing and breakthrough talent next summer

It was expected that Andrea Pirlo would launch a radical new regime at Juventus where the veteran players would be shipped out in favour of promising youngsters, but there still needs to be a balance.

For years Juventus have been the masters of the free agent market where they bring in quality players without a transfer fee, so it sounds like they are in line to keep that going next summer.

Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Juve are expected to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich in the summer, while there won’t be a fee because his contract is up.

He’s a world class performer who can play as a full back, central defender or in midfield, so that quality and tactical flexibility will be welcomed if he does make the move.

Signing Alaba doesn’t mean that Pirlo would completely abandon his approach to youth, as Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been tipped to join him.

The 18 year old can play as a roaming midfielder or in a holding role, while he’s started to establish himself at Ajax this season with a couple of assists to go with his nine appearances.

It’s interesting to note that the report claims that Barcelona are also looking to sign the duo, but their financial situation means they are likely to miss out to Juventus who have more money to spend just now.

Clearly Alaba would expect to become an immediate starter in Turin while the Dutchman would be more of a project, but it shows that Juve are looking to build for the future as well as now.