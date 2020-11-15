Liverpool and Chelsea both in talks over potential Barcelona transfer raid

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly both made approaches over a potential transfer deal for Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde.

The talented young left-back looks to be the next big thing coming through from Barca’s famous La Masia academy, and it seems he’s already attracting interest from big clubs.

According to Sport, both Liverpool and Chelsea have already entered into discussions with his ‘surroundings’ as they look to lure him to England.

Balde may not be too far away from playing in the Barcelona first-team, but he may well also be tempted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League in order to boost his hopes of playing more regularly.

Others like Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique and Hector Bellerin also notably left the Catalan giants at a young age in order to play senior football in England, though Pique’s spell at Manchester United ended up being a short one as he returned to Barcelona not long after.

Fabregas and Bellerin, though, will feel it was the right move to go to Arsenal when they did, and Balde might do well to try his luck at Liverpool or Chelsea.

Both teams tend to trust their young players and play the kind of football that could be appealing to a talent like Balde.

That said, it might also be tricky getting past Andrew Robertson and Ben Chilwell at these respective clubs, with both among the finest in Europe in the left-back position.