Liverpool dealt another huge injury scare after nightmare start to the season

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt another injury scare as Andrew Robertson looks a doubt for Scotland’s next international match due to a hamstring problem.

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for the Reds in terms of injuries as Virgil van Dijk looks set to miss the rest of the campaign, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are also out and Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah have all at some point contracted COVID-19.

The latest from the Daily Mail is that Robertson’s fitness could also be a big concern for Liverpool as he looks like he might struggle to make Scotland’s next game.

This could in theory leave Liverpool with an entire second-string defence in their next game against Leicester City, which is far from ideal considering the Foxes’ fine recent form.

Liverpool have some solid young players ready to step in, but any club in the world would struggle with their entire back four out of action.

LFC fans will just have to hope this isn’t as serious as it sounds and that Robertson can sit out his national team’s next game as a precaution, allowing him to rest and return to fitness for next weekend.