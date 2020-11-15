Offer prepared: Liverpool ready to try signing versatile star on five-year deal

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a transfer swoop for versatile star Ruben Semedo in a bid to fix their defence.

The Reds have had an absolute nightmare at the back this season, with Virgil van Dijk looking likely to miss the rest of the campaign, while Joe Gomez has also just picked up an injury.

On top of that, Joel Matip has been injury prone throughout his time at Anfield, while Fabinho also recently picked up a knock after dropping back from midfield to fill in at centre-back.

It’s unsurprising, therefore, to see Liverpool being linked with Semedo by Portuguese TV network Sic Noticias, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The report claims the Merseyside giants are considering offering Semedo a five-year contract to move to Anfield to help fill in in defence in the second half of the season.

The 26-year-old can also operate as a defensive midfielder, so could be a generally useful squad player for Jurgen Klopp in the months ahead.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be eager for almost anyone to come in this January as Klopp will otherwise be relying on unproven youngsters like Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.