Liverpool urged to seal transfer of “younger version of James Milner”

Liverpool have been urged to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich’s versatile star David Alaba by former Reds striker Emile Heskey.

The former England international is a big fan of Alaba and the options he’d bring to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, describing him as a younger version of James Milner.

Milner has played a variety of roles throughout his career, playing mostly in midfield but slotting in well in the centre or on either flank, as well as some stints playing left-back for Liverpool, and even up front during his time at previous club Manchester City.

Alaba is similarly versatile, showing fine form in central defence, at left-back, or even a variety of midfield roles.

Heskey has made it clear how highly he rates the Austria international, who is nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena and likely to spark a scramble for his signature in the very near future.

When asked by Rousing the Kop if Liverpool should be trying to sign Alaba, Heskey said: “I think so.

“You’ve got a player who plays left back, left side centre back and left wing back and he can step into midfield as well.

“You’ve got a younger version of James Milner, someone who can tick all the boxes but tick them well.

“If you look at what he’s achieved, he’s a winner, so he knows what it takes to win and that’s what you want within your squad.

“Because that rubs off on the younger players as well because what you do and what you’ve achieved, they want to do as well.”